BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Hollidaysburg made three arrests in the span of four hours during a sobriety checkpoint this past weekend in Duncansville.

The checkpoint took place Friday night, April 29 into Saturday, April 30 on Municipal Drive in the area of Oliphant Drive. In the four hours, 153 vehicles were stopped by troopers.

BY THE NUMBERS:

153 vehicles were stopped

43 warnings were issued

20 citations were given

3 people were arrested for suspicion of DUI

Police also came across two people with active warrants. They were taken to Blair County prison.

State Police said they will conduct more sobriety checkpoints in the future.