3 arrested in Altoona drug bust, one wanted for homicide

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police have arrested three people after finding heroin, crack, marijuana, and cash in an apartment in Altoona, according to police.

Police say they received a tip of drug activity in the 1100 block of 14th Ave., in Altoona on Sunday.

Police executed a search warrant on the apartment Monday morning where they found 79 bags of heroin, 12 grams of crack cocaine, an ounce of marijuana, and $5,600 cash, according to police.

Derrick Young, Markale Sowell, and Quenell Richardson (picture unavailable) were all arrested.

Derrick Young Markale Sowell

According to police, Young lied about his identity when confronted by police, and after being taken into custody for identification purposes, police discovered that he is wanted in New Jersey for homicide.

Sowell and Richardson, also from New Jersey, were charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and are being held in the Blair County Prison in leiu of straight cash bail.