3 adults, 6 juveniles charged in June’s shooting in Coalport

Shell Casings at the scene of a shooting in Coalport on Wednesday, June 26th.

COALPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed for a shooting incident that occurred in Coalport in June, according to the DA.

Cole Brown, 18 of Indiana, Pa., Charles Smith, 19, of Indiana, Pa., and Jasiah Williams, 18, of Indiana, Pa., were charged, along with six juveniles.

The three adults were charged with riot and disorderly conduct. Four juveniles have been charged with riot and disorderly conduct, and two other juveniles were charged with riot, possession of a firearm by a minor, firearm not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, propulsion of missiles onto roadway, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct.

The affidavit says that the eight individuals involved went to Coalport Borough to engage in a fight with a resident of Coalport. Two of the juveniles had ball bats used during the altercation.

Two other known juveniles had handguns that were discharged. Video taken from Coalport Alliance Church was used in the investigation.