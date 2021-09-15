$3.8k in checks forged, suspect now in Huntingdon County Jail

A Pittsburgh man is currently in Huntingdon County jail after police found that he forged two checks worth a total of $3856.42.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Pittsburgh man is currently in Huntingdon County jail after police found that he forged two checks worth a total of $3856.42.

Colter Webb, 29, faces felony counts of forgery along with a misdemeanor count of writing bad checks.

Police received a complaint from an individual who works in the accounting section at D.C. Goodmans on July 15th about a possible theft or forgery. The worker noticed differences in the accounts while doing audits according to police.

When the worker was reviewing the accounts it was found that two checks that were made out to Scott Electic had been duplicated. Two checks numbered 90557 and 90559 were “voided” checks that were mailed to Scott Electric for payment. The checks were both valued at $1928.26, or a total of $3856.42

The worker then contacted First National Bank and spoke with the branch manager at the Huntingdon location. The branch manager found that the checks were signed by Colter L. Webb.

There was $200 from the check 90557 deposited into Webb’s bank account at First National Bank in the Verona, PA office and the remaining $1728.26 was also cashed. The other check was cashed at the Wilkinsburg office of First National Bank, according to the complaint.

Police were then contacted by a risk detection specialist at First National Bank. the risk detection specialist was able to provide photos of the transactions that were made by Webb at both the Verona and Wilkinsburg offices.

Police found that Webb has no affiliation with D.C. Goodmans and that they did not issue him any checks. Webb signed his name where “Scott Electric should be placed on both checks.”

Webb has a monetary value of bail set at $50,000 and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 29.