3.4 magnitude earthquake hits outside of Mifflintown

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The USGS Earthquake Hazard program website has confirmed that a 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit approximately 18km(11 miles) southwest of Mifflintown.

People through the area, including Huntingdon/Huntingdon County, felt the effects.

People in the area took to social media to figure out what had happened. From the Playhouse in McConnellstown, Huntingdon, Terrace Mountian, Furnace, many towns felt the effects.

No damage has been reported.

We will update this story as any other information becomes available.