3/20 Coalition continues push for justice, nearly two years after Osaze Osagie’s death

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chalk that remains on the intersection of Allen Street and College Avenue, just outside of the Allen Street gates, represents the culmination of the march held earlier today in State College, honoring the life of Osaze Osagie, nearly two years after his death.

Led by 3/20 Coalition leaders, the community gathered in State College Friday evening, to continue to push for justice in the death of Osaze Osagie, and hold officers involved accountable, as part of 3/20 Coalition’s Ten Days of Action.

“We’ve been demanding justice for two years, and we’re not going to stop until we have Justice for Osaze,” said Nanre Nafziger, Co-Leader of the 3/20 Coalition.

“It’s very important to center his life and to center what happened so that he doesn’t become just a lost statistic.”

The march began right outside of the State College Municipal Building, where they chanted and made their way down Allen Street, and stopping at the apartment complex where Osagie was killed by State College Police on the night of March 20, 2019.

“By bringing everyone back to this spot, to let you really, truly grasp the fact that this happened right here, not that far from downtown, not that far from the university, it happened right here,” Tierra Williams, Co-Chair of the 3/20 Coalition, said.

“We just felt like out of respect it was only right to march there.”

State College community marching in honor of Osaze Osagie.

The march would conclude at the Allen Street gates, where allies of the organization shared their thoughts on the death of Osagie, and chalked the intersection of Allen Street and College Avenue.

“It’s not a matter of race, it’s a matter of right and wrong, because these people are standing here in solidarity with us and in 20 years from now, they’ll be on the right side of history,” Williams added.

On Saturday, the 3/20 Coalition will be hosting a day long festival to honor Osage on the two-year anniversary of his death.