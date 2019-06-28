2nd Annual Camp Wyatt focuses on putting an end to bullying

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — People are coming together to help stop bullying this weekend at the 2nd annual Camp Wyatt event.

It’s being held in honor of 12-year-old Wyatt Lansberry who took his own life after being bullied at the Altoona Area Junior High School.

“He never wanted to upset anybody, which is why we never knew he got bullied in school,” Danielle Lansberry, Wyatt’s stepmother, said. “He didn’t tell us. We would ask him and he would say everything is fine.”

After the tragedy, people in our region have been coming together in hopes of putting an end to bullying. Whether it’s a rally or a Facebook page, the goal is to let kids know there are people willing to listen.

“We can’t help with what happened, its already done, but we can help with the other kids that are hurting in school that no one knows about,” Brett Cornelius, one of the Camp Wyatt organizers, said. “There are kids that go to school and go home on the weekends and they cry themselves to sleep.”

Those in charge of this year’s Camp Wyatt event are hoping it once again serves as a resource and a way to let everyone know they have a friend.

“Just to help get awareness out there that this is a huge issue,” Lansberry said. “Not only in Altoona, but everywhere.”

Camp Wyatt is Saturday, June 29 from 1 p.m – 6 p.m.

It’s just $2 to get in.

Bavarian Hall is allowing anyone who goes to the event to use their parking lot for free.