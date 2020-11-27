$2K, bottle of whisky stolen from Clearfield County bar, police investigate

by: WTAJ Staff

HAWK RUN, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary at a Clearfield County business where $2,000 and a bottle of Crown Royal was stolen.

According to the report, the incident happened overnight on Nov. 20 when an unknown actor(s) forced their way into the Carpathian Club on Fulton Street in Hawk Run. They were able to make off with $2,000 in cash and a bottle of Crown Royal whisky before taking off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

