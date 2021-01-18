$295k grant awarded to educational programs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five programs in the region will receive a portion of a $295,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

The grants are part of the CFA’s Early Childhood Education Fund, which aims to provide more access to families who do not qualify for currently existing subsidized programs.

“The fund aims to invest in the region’s future generations by giving more children access to high-quality early childhood education, helping more of them become readers by the end of 3rd grade, and multiplying their chances of success for their entire lives,” CFA Associate Director Angie Berzonski said.

Here are the awarded grants:

$10,000 to Tableland Services Inc. to replace an old playset at the Conemaugh Township Center with a new swing set and playground structure that meets all safety standards for early childhood educational settings

$60,000 to Community Action Partnership of Cambria County for two facility upgrades at their largest Early Childhood Center

$65,000 for The Learning Lamp to support the Southern Alleghenies ECE Shared Services Alliance, an effort that shares resources and programming among 22 facilities (not just Learning Lamp sites) by increasing staff support, increasing focus on child behavior, aligning curriculum of members with kindergarten readiness requirements, and improving operational efficiencies

$70,000 to Mom’s House Inc. for professional development and efforts to retain and increase staff, which will allow the organization to increase enrollment

$90,000 to Cambria County Child Development Corp. to provide tuition assistance for families who do not qualify for subsidized programs.

“These are families who still would not be able to afford preschool, those who fall in-between being eligible for help and being able to afford it,” Executive Director Christina Baughman said. “We don’t want them to fall through the cracks.”