28 students tested positive for COVID-19 across Penn State campuses

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 28 students across its campuses tested positive for the virus this week.

The university tested about 4,800 asymptomatic students since last Friday and 14 of them had positive tests.

According to the Penn State’s COVID-19 dashboard, 25 students are in isolation and 19 are in quarantine.

This week, 3,214 students and six employees tested negative for the virus. However, more than 1,200 tested individuals are still awaiting their results.

Penn State plans to update the dashboard with new testing statistics just once a week every Friday.

In addition, throughout the semester, the University plans to randomly test 1% of its population each day at designated locations around campus, including the Bryce Jordan Center and Eisenhower Auditorium.