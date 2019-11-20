27,000 gallons of fuel spilled in Huntingdon County

MARKLESBURG, HUNTINGDON CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials responded to a fuel spill on Mountain Road in Markelsburg on Monday, November 18 and new details have been released.

According to a statement from the Department of Environmental Protection, Buckeye Pipeline has estimated 27,300 gallons of gasoline were spilled with an estimated 7,800 gallons having been recovered.

They say that there was no impact to major surface waters, namely nearby Raystown Lake, and the DEP has installed a dam nearby to prevent downstream contamination.

The Department of Environmental Protection has determined there is no immediate threat to public water supplies and those with private wells have been notified.

They state that Buckeye Pipeline has hired an environmental cleanup crew to handle the situation.

