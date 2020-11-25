$2,600 in tools stolen overnight in Centre County, police investigate

POTTER TWP., CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary at a home where more than $2,500 worth of tools were stolen and looking for more information.

According to the report, the incident occurred overnight on Nov. 22 between midnight and 8:30 a.m. An unknown actor(s) entered the residence on High Street without force. The actor(s) then left with a Craftsman metric and standard wrench set, a Craftsman metric and standard impact wrench set, a Dewalt air wrench, Craftsman 150 piece tool case set, a Snap-On impression leak down test kit, and an unlisted STIHL tool.

The reported value of the tools is $2,600.00. Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Rockview.