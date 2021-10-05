26 years later: Arrest made in Centre County rape case

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An arrest was made on Tuesday in connection to a 26-year-old rape and aggravated assault case.

Scott R. Williams of Reedsville was charged with rape, robbery and aggravated assault of a woman on May 13, 1995. The woman was found in the middle of Pugh Street in State College and suffered fractures to her skull, face and jaw, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office. She was transported to Geisinger Medical Center via helicopter.

A DNA profile for Williams, at the time labeled as “John Doe” was filed with the FBI and a warrant for his arrest was filed with the State College Police Department on March 29, 2000.

State College police were able to identify Williams through a genealogical DNA analysis. His bail was set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department.