HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An audit from Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor reportedly found more than $25,000 missing from the Gregg Township Fireman’s Relief Association’s savings account.

The audit, which has been referred to the Centre County District Attorney for a closer review, allegedly found that $25,910 went “missing” from the account between March 14, 2019, and Nov. 3, 2020.

During that time, DeFoor says that 18 withdrawals were found ranging in amounts from $310 to $2,500. The audit noted that state law requires the signatures of two association officers, but only the group’s treasurer had signed off on them.

DeFoor said that his department will now withhold state aid from the association until they have answers.

“I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether any laws were violated,” DeFoor said. “Due to the seriousness of this matter, my department will withhold state aid from the association until we have answers.”

DeFoor said that association officials couldn’t explain why the funds were withdrawn or provide bank records to auditors.

The audit also had seven other findings:

Expenditures totaling $40,066 for which adequate supporting documentation was not provided, including payments to association members and various vendors;

Failure to maintain bond coverage;

Failure to maintain minutes of meetings, inadequate minutes of meetings;

Inadequate signatory authority for checks issued;

Inadequate documentation of income;

Inadequate financial record-keeping system; and

Noncompliance with prior audit recommendation involving failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster.

Volunteer firefighter relief associations (VFRAs) are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support. The Gregg Township Firemen’s Relief Association is affiliated with, but is legally separate from, the Gregg Township Fire Company.

The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.

In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.