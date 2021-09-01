25 residents relocated after fire in Everett

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A small fire was reported at Rebecca’s Personal Care Home in Everett early Wednesday morning.

Twenty-five residents were moved to the Everett United Methodist Church, according to Bedford County EMA Director Dave Cubbison. Crews are hoping to get the residents back to the personal care home today.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. WTAJ will provide updates as more information becomes available.