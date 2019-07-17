$25 million funding announced for new State College water treatment plant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Scott Conklin announced today, July 17, approximately $25 million in funding for a new, state-of-the-art water treatment plant for State College.

The $24.95 million low-interest loan will allow the State College Borough Water Authority to service and meet future needs of more than 14,000 customers.

With the loan provided by Pennvest, the water authority plans to construct a new membrane filter water plant and various other improvements. The new plant will ensure that residents have a reliable system in the future and also serve as a backup plant for Woodside Drive Water Filtration Plant if it would ever be out of service.

The loan will cover all but $50,000 that will be provided through a grant.