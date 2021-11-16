$24 million grant awarded to Johnstown transportation projects

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The city of Johnstown will receive a grant worth over $24 million to fund improvement projects, according to an announcement from United States Senator Bob Casey (D-PA).

The grant ($24,448,164) comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund the Iron-to-Arts Corridor project. This will upgrade the Johnstown train station, restore the inclined plane transit system to full function, improve the CamTran Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and connect the transit center to “economic hubs” via Main Street Greenway.

CamTran estimates that repairs will bring ridership from 65,000 annual passengers to 200,000.