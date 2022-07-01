SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a 24-hour traffic detour for pipe replacement work will take affect in July.

On Friday, July 8 the detour will be in place starting at 6:00 p.m. and go until Saturday, July 9, at 6:00 p.m. Traffic will utilize a 45-mile signed detour that will follow Route 160 (Huckleberry Highway), Route 31 East (Glades Pike/Allegheny Road), Route 96 North (Shawnee Road), and Route 30 (Lincoln Highway).

Local traffic will have access to Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) up to Route 1017 (New Baltimore Road) heading eastbound and up to Fleegle Road, heading westbound.

This 24-hour detour is specific to the replacement of an elliptical pipe as part of the improvement project on Route 30 from Route 160 to the Bedford County Line.

This is part of Quaker Sales Corporation’s $3.3 million project that includes milling, paving, and superelevation correction, guide rail upgrades, new signage, a new flashing warning device and truck pull-off reconstruction. All work is weather dependent.