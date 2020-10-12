2,254 new COVID cases reported, 256 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 2,254 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing state totals to 173,304.

Currently, 2,044,706 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 24 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 8,368.

Eighty-one percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 6,915 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 256 more cases over the weekend.

You can find the county by county breakdown below:

The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health announced they will no longer update the COVID-19 Dashboard on Sundays. Monday’s numbers will now reflect results reported for Saturday and Sunday.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 37 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in October;

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in October; SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,953 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,289 cases among employees, for a total of 29,242 at 1,007 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,552 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,345 of our total cases are among health care workers.