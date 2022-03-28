JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County woman is facing charges after allegedly embezzling more than $217,000 from the Denny’s she managed in Brookville, according to police.

Erika Kennedy, 34, of Strattanville, was charged after police were called March 9 about a cash deposit not being made.

Through the investigation, detectives found that $217,159.37 went missing from the Denny’s that she was the general manager of over the course of nine months. The deposits were found by altered deposit records.

Kennedy is now facing felony theft and receiving stolen property charges as well as a misdemeanor count of altering records.