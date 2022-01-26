February 13 2022 06:30 pm

21-year-old locked up after Altoona resident shot at home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Altoona.

Keshaun Randolph, 21, was arraigned Wed. Jan. 26 on charges that include criminal conspiracy, robbery, burglary and aggravated assault and jailed in lieu of $400,000 cash bail.

Keshaun Randolph, Photo from Blair County Prison

Altoona police say a man was shot after Randolph and two other men showed up at a home on the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue the morning of Sunday, Jan. 16. According to the charges, one of the other two men, who were both wearing masks, pointed a gun at the victim’s face when he opened the door.

They demanded to know where “the sack” was and after a struggle, the man was shot in the thigh. Another man in the house came downstairs with another gun and yelled for the three to get out of his house before 9-1-1 was called for the man who was shot.

