21 rifles stolen from Bedford home, police investigate

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a burglary at a Bedford man’s home that resulted in 21 rifles and a safe being stolen from the property.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 2 when an unknown number of suspects broke in through the rear basement door of the home.

According to the homeowner, there is limited information about the rifles due to their age. The total value is estimated at $10,100.

Most of the identifiable rifles are reported to be Kentucky Winchester shotguns, a Hawthorne Brand, a Mossberg, and various other older rifles that don’t have information due to their age.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call PSP Bedford.