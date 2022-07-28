CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After securing a grant to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to the area last year, State Rep. Frank Burns announced he secured another grant to ensure the program continues.

“This program has been a huge success since we held out kick-off event last year at Saint Francis,” Burns said. “I wanted to make sure it continues to enrich the lives of children in our community. Reading [is] a fundamental life skill, and there’s no greater investment we can make in our kids’ future success than to support reading and early literacy.”

The Imagination Library sends more than one million books per month to children around the world. In 2020, Burns secured a $50,000 state grant with a portion of the funds being used to include Cambria County in the program. Saint Francis University agreed to partner with Burns to be the program’s local administrator. In 2021, it’s reported the program kicked off and has since sent 12,640 books to 1,686 Cambria County children.

Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library in 1995 to help “plant the seeds of dreams” often found in books to children.

“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true,” Parton said. “I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”

More information on the Imagination Library can be found online at imaginationlibrary.com.