(WTAJ) – After a few down years, couples are once again heading to the altar to tie the knot. Experts predict weddings to reach a 40 year high during 2022, and those in the wedding industry say they’re staying busy, an industry that was hit very hard during the pandemic as couples postponed their weddings.

“A lot of people I think are tired of waiting and they just want to plan their wedding as quickly as they can and get married as soon as they can,” said Madison Stoltz, owner of Madison Marie Bridal in DuBois.

This wedding boom is a cause for celebration for all, including the business owners who are excited to welcome back their customers.

“Since the start of the year actually, we have seen a huge increase in people that are ready to finally plan their wedding after waiting so long after the pandemic,” Stoltz said.

This spike has Madison Marie bridal’s bookings backed up for weeks. On her busiest days, Stoltz says she will see up to seven brides. This boom has left her with high hopes that all of the business lost over the past two years can be gained back during this historic season.

“Even throughout the pandemic, we still had people planning weddings. But now, it’s just been so much busier than it has been the past two years,” Stoltz said.

Nearly 2.5 million couples are expected to say “I do” this year, according to The Wedding Report. That’s 15% higher than normal, and nearly double the number of weddings as 2020.

Experts also predict another higher than normal wedding season next year, before the number of weddings, as well as the costs, return to pre-pandemic levels.

“The phones are ringing, we are rebooking events. We’ve actually had weddings that canceled during the brunt of the pandemic, they’re calling back to reschedule,” said Eddie Tate, owner of Luigi’s villa.

According to Tate, Luigi’s Villa averaged 50 weddings per year prior to the pandemic. That number, he says, dropped off 90% during the peak of COVID. But now, all signs point to a strong rebound.

“I’d say we are about 70% back to where we were before the pandemic,” Tate said.