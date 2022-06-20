ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ridgway Fire Department will be holding their 89th annual Fireman’s Carnival this week.

The celebration is being held at the Ridgway Fireman’s Lot in Ridgway starting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20 and runs through Saturday, June 25. There will be everything from rides, games, booths, food, live music and more.

Those looking for some competitive fun can enter the Battle of the Barrel event on Wednesday, June 22 at North Mill Avenue where teams of four adults can compete. Fire Departments will also compete in the Battle of the Barrel on Friday, June 24.

A Firemen’s Parade will also take place on Saturday, June 25. Businesses, organizations, groups, bands, show cars, cheerleaders, sports teams and more are welcome to participate. The parade is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

More information on the carnival can be found on the Ridgway Fire Department website.