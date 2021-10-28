2022 Penn State THON to be held in person, guidelines announced

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 2022 Penn State THON will be returning in-person at the Bryce Jordan Center in accordance with CDC, University and local guidelines.

THON 2022 Executive Committee made the announcement after THON 2021 was forced to be held virtual due to COVID-19. The event will take place from Feb 18 to Feb. 20.

THON has also announced that all Penn State Students and Staff that wish to have access to the event floor or mezzanine must show proof of vaccination for the upcoming 50th event. This list includes and may not be limited to:

All registered dancers.

All THON Directors, Captains, and Committee Members.

All student and staff press.

All student and staff performers.

All students and staff on a THON Weekend pass list.

As a student-run organization, THON cannot mandate vaccine proof for public attendees. However, in accordance with the University’s guidelines, masks are required to be worn by every student, staff, families and spectators regardless of vaccination status.

Chief of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at PSHCH Dr. Lisa McGregor and Director of Penn State’s Covid-19 Operations Control Center Kelly Wolgast developed the safety plan. THON takes first and foremost priority in the health and well-being of the Four Diamonds families, children, student volunteers and supporters.

It is possible THON might switch to completely virtual in the case conditions might change. THON will continue to monitor conditions with University leadership and PSHCH.

A live stream component will also be included for those that are unable or uncomfortable with attending THON.

THON started in 1973 and is currently the largest student-run philanthropy that helps families and children that have been impacted by cancer. It has since raised over $190 million to support its sole beneficiary Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Over 16,500 Penn State Student volunteers give support to Four Diamonds families. Since Four Diamonds was founded in 1972 it has helped over 4,000 families by covering medical bills for them. They also support Penn State Health Children’s Hospital (PSHCH) and Penn State College of Medicine (PSCM), which focus on enhancing treatment and cures for children affected by cancer.

