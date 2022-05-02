CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will host the 2022 Congressional Art Show on May 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Admission is free and will feature artwork from students in the congressional district. The congressional art competition was designed to have all political parties work together with the common goal of celebrating the artistic achievements of the youth, according to the gallery.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The winner from this district will have their artwork hung in the United States Capitol building. The Winkler Gallery is located at 36 N. Brady Street in DuBois.