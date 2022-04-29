CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Apple Blossom Festival at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda begins Friday and will carry over into Saturday — a sign that spring is here.

The Apple Blossom Festival allows visitors to enjoy the spring outdoors as their trees begin to bloom. There will be free wagon rides through the Way Fruit Farm’s orchard, walking and driving tours of blossoms, live music (Saturday only at noon), Beech Hollow BBQ, Pappy’s popcorn and coffee.

The festival begins April 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. until April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Way Fruit Farm located at 2355 Halfmoon Valley Road in port Matilda.

For more information on Way Fruit Farm, click here to visit their website.