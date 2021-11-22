2021 Small College World Series brought in $1.26 million to local businesses in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Over the past few years, the USCAA Small College World Series held in DuBois has become one of the main attractions for people within Clearfield County and beyond to attend.

And according to the website Sports Destination Management, a publication based on sports and tourism, the local tournament was named one of its champions in the mid-market region for 2021.

This year, the tournament brought in $1.26 million during the week-long competition in May, and also generated 4,200 hotel room stay nights. This was the third year the Small College World Series held in DuBois, with the first being in 2018, and the tournaments great success over its first three years here led the USCAA to agree with the City of DuBois to sign off for the next five tournaments last year, keeping the World Series in DuBois through 2025.

It has served as a major boost for local businesses, big and small, including restaurants and hotels in the county.

“Not only are we seeing economic growth during the event, but I think more and more people see the value, and they have the interest to come and visit our area,” said Josiah Jones, the executive director at Visit Clearfield County