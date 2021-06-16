2021 Richland Community Days Festival Canceled

The 2021 Richland Community Days Festival has been canceled, but it will return again in 2022. (courtesy Richland Community Days Facebook page)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Community Days Festival Committee announced the cancelation of the 14th Annual Richland Community Days Festival.

The lack of funding, resources and related issues to organize, produce and present the festival this year is what prompted the cancelation, according to a press release.

“After much deliberation, the committee came to the conclusion that it is in everyone’s best interest to cancel this year’s event and began planning for 2022,” the release said.

They said the event requires many months of planning and resources to present a top-notch community festival. They hope to continue the tradition in the future.

The event was scheduled for Aug. 20 to 21 on the corner of Schoolhouse Road and Theatre Drive in Richland Township. Next year’s festival is tentatively planned for the same date and location.

To stay up-to-date on any and all announcements, head to the Richland Community Days Facebook page.