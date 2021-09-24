2021 DuBois Relay for Life Car Cruz-In kicks off this weekend

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 10th annual Relay for Life Car Cruz-In in DuBois is set to kick off this Saturday.

The event takes place Sept. 25 at the DuBois City Park from 3 to 6 p.m. with registration starting at 2 p.m. It’s free to attend unless you register a car, which costs $5.

Organizers encourage participants to bring cash donations. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

Also back by popular demand, according to organizers, will be the kid’s power wheel lap and peddle car lap.

“Let the kids bring out their wheels, do a lap around the Car Cruz-in area of the park, and then place their wheels on display for the public to vote on their favorite.”

There will also be a DJ with music, a basket raffle, car trivia, food for sale and more.

For more information, head to the Car Cruz-In, Relay for Life of DuBois Facebook page.