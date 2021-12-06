Bellefonte Winter Market to be held during Victorian Christmas celebration

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte’s 2021 “Under the Lights: Winter Market,” a European-style, open-air market held during the community’s Victorian Christmas, takes place Saturday.

On Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Talleyrand Park in Downtown Bellefonte, there will be fun-filled Christmas activities for people of all ages. This is part of their Victorian Christmas events.

There will be approximately 70 skilled makers and artisan vendors in addition to food and craft beverage vendors, according to Downtown Bellefonte’s website. A full list can be found online.

In addition to the vendors, there will also be other activities such as:

Storytelling in the train station at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kids crafts

Family photos: Sign up for holiday mini sessions (Note: a holiday scene will be located adjacent to the train station. It’s first come, first serve)

A warming tent sponsored by Envinity where you can also grab a cup of delicious hot cocoa You can also warm up at Bonfatto’s or My Cafe Buzz, two businesses that neighbor the market

Live music performed by the Bellefonte Community Band from 4 to 5 p.m. as well as Anchor & Arrow from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Free gift wrapping

The Bellefonte Victorian Christmas is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year. Other events taking place can be found online.

For the latest information, visit the downtown Bellefonte Facebook page.