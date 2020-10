ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona tradition that supports our local veterans will look a little different this year.

The Sweats for Vets challenge will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event on Sunday, November 1st.

Due to the pandemic, only the first 200 people to sign up will can participate on location at the Brush Mountain Sportsmen’s Association..

Registration for the all trail races are due by October 29th.