2020 Polar Bear Plunge raises money for Special Olympics, Altoona Police join in

RAYSTOWN LAKE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On a day when most people wouldn’t even dare to go outside without their coat, gloves, hat and auto-starting their car, many traveled to Raystown Lake to plunge right into the frigid water.

Among the teams that raised money and jumped in, were members of the Altoona Police Department.

Along with teams coming from Sheetz, local banks, various businesses, APD was able to raise over $7,500! That was just on the official team page!

You can click here to find the APD Polar Bear Plunge page. Donations are still open for them, and for other teams that you can find through the link.

2020 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Pennsylvania Special Olympics. We’re currently waiting to see a final number on the amount raised at the 2020 Plunge.