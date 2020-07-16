2020 Jaffa Shrine Circus canceled

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 81st annual Jaffa Circus scheduled for September 24 through 30, has been canceled. This comes after the circus was rescheduled from its original dates in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A representative of the Jaffa Shrine Center informed WTAJ that the restrictions on crowd sizes instituted by the Wolf administration has made it impossible for the circus to occur.

The Shriners are refunding all pre-purchased circus tickets as well as the tickets that were transferred from April to the September dates.

The circus is planning to make a come back in April 2021.