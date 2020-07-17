2020 Elk Expo canceled

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Elk Expo announced on Friday that their 2020 expo has been canceled.

According to the expo’s social media account, the 250 individual limit on outdoor crowd sizes announced by the Wolf administration forced the organizers to cancel the event.

Elk Expo is a much needed annual economic boost to the region and we are extremely saddened that will not happen this year. We will be reaching out to our vendors soon and fully understand the financial hardship this year has brought upon them and everyone involved. Elk Expo



The Expo is hoping to make a return in 2021.