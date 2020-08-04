2020 Bedford Fall Foliage joins list of canceled events due to COVID-19

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford Fall Foliage Festival Committee announced that they have canceled the 2020 event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While trying to wait as long as they could, they say mandates limiting outdoor events to 250 people are making it impossible to receive PennDOT approval to close the streets they normally close.

“We regret the added hardship this decision makes for our vendors and shoppers, but be assured that we are already in planning for the 2021 festival,” the committee said in their release.

It seems unlikely that the mandates for indoor and outdoor events will change anytime soon after Gov. Wolf. recently mentioned that it might be until a vaccine is put in place.