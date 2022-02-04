202 state bridges in Central PA are in ‘poor’ condition, PennDOT addresses repairs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following a major bridge collapse in Pittsburgh last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is addressing bridge inspections and conditions in Pennsylvania.

There are over 25,000 state owned bridges that PennDOT monitors.

“In Pennsylvania, we are certainly an old state with an old infrastructure,” said Melissa Batula, acting executive deputy secretary for PennDOT.

About 2,400 state bridges are in poor condition. This means they score a four or lower on an inspection scale of nine.

This is an improvement from 2008, when about 6,000 state bridges were in poor condition.

“We must preserve, repair and replace at a great rate each year to continue our trend of reducing that number of bridges that are in the poor condition.”

Central Pennsylvania State Bridges in Poor Condition According to PennDOT

Somerset 56 Clearfield 39 Bedford 28 Huntingdon 19 Centre 15 Jefferson 15 Blair 10 Cambria 8 Cameron 6 Elk 6

70 bridge inspections happen each work day.

“Normally bridges are inspected every two years, some bridges such as those that have weight restrictions are inspected once a year or more frequently if bridges are in poor condition,” said Batula.

PennDOT advocates for federal funding to support bridge repairs. Over 5 years, they’ll receive $1.6 billion in new federal funds.

“These funds will certainly help and we’ve been working with our planning partners to put those to good use,” said Batula.

How are repairs prioritized?

“It’s a complicated, actually, question,” said Batula. “A lot of it depends on what exactly is needed for that particular bridge. Sometimes it’s appropriate that we’ll have to look at, I’ll say, temporary repairs.”

PennDOT said they also consider who uses the bridge and how often.

Driving over a bridge in poor condition should not cause major concern, according to PennDOT.

“Just because they say ‘poor’ that doesn’t mean there’s something significantly wrong with that bridge that’s putting them at jeopardy,” said Batula.

“The public should be very much assured that we’re doing everything we can to make sure our infrastructure is very safe,” said Mike Keiser with PennDOT Highway Administration.