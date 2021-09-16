DA: 2019 Cambria Co. murderer sentenced, $2k reward offered for info on August murder

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison for killing Thomas Winston in October of 2019, and while justice is served for Winston, a $2,000 cash reward remains for anyone with information that leads to an arrest for the August murder.

Darwin Goodwin was sentenced by the Honorable Norman A. Krumenacker III, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Goodwin pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide Sept. 10.

“We are pleased that justice was served today and that Darwin Goodwin will serve a lengthy jail sentence for taking the life of Thomas Winston,” Neugebauer said. “I want to thank Assistant District Attorneys Beth Bolton-Penna and Forest Fordham, along with our support staff, and the Johnstown Police Department, for their tireless efforts to prepare this case.

“While nothing can bring back their loved one, it is our hope that the family and friends of Mr. Winston can begin to find some closure. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them.”

Neugebauer said that a tip from a citizen played a major role in solving this crime, which serves as an example of how a piece of information shared with law enforcement can lead to justice for the victim.

With that said, Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator that shot and killed Messiah Rhodes on Lunen Avenue in Johnstown Aug. 15.

Anyone with information can contact the Johnstown Police Department by texting “JPD” to 847411, calling 814-539-0889 or by calling the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at 814-472-2100. Officials add that you can remain anonymous.

“The community often times plays an integral part in assisting law enforcement,” Neugebauer said. “If you see something, say something.”