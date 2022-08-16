HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new “Students in the Workplace” program will help more than 15,000 students learn about career opportunities in the manufacturing industry in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the funding through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to go toward The Challenge Program, Inc. The Challenge Program will use the $200,000 in funding to increase manufacturing awareness activities and implement the Students in the Workplace program among the organization’s manufacturing and school partnerships.

Through the program, over 15,000 students in grades 10 through 12 will be introduced to the range of manufacturing opportunities, including specific types of positions available in the field and the training and educational pathways needed to enter these careers.

“Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for its continued success in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “The Commonwealth has seen great success through programs such as the one being run by The Challenge Program, and the Wolf Administration remains committed to continuing to invest in these important programs.”

Barbara Grandinetti, president of The Challenge Program, said that the Students in the Workplace model has allowed The Challenge Program, Inc. to facilitate life-changing programs for students, educators and manufacturers in Pennsylvania communities

“Connecting students with jobs, helping businesses find their future skilled workforce, and assisting educators with career and work readiness has resulted in students’ lives being significantly changed for the better and strengthened communities,” Grandinetti said.

Founded in 2003, The Challenge Program aims to motivate high school students to develop the habits required to succeed in school and in their careers by building business/education partnerships.

Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 80 projects and invested more than $17.1 million through the MTTC program.

It’s also reported that the Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work readiness, job placement or the advancement of manufacturing. It works with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants.