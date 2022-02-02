20′ trailer, excavator goes missing from I-80 rest stop, police investigate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a 20-foot trailer, excavator and other items went missing from an Interstate 80 rest stop in Centre County.

The theft happened sometime between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 at the Snow Shoe Rest Area headed westbound. Police said the flatbed trailer, Kubota excavator, Hydraulic thumb, 24-inch bucket and a quick attachment were all taken from the rest area by an unknown person(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Reockview at 814-355-7545.