February 13 2022 06:30 pm

20′ trailer, excavator goes missing from I-80 rest stop, police investigate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a 20-foot trailer, excavator and other items went missing from an Interstate 80 rest stop in Centre County.

The theft happened sometime between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 at the Snow Shoe Rest Area headed westbound. Police said the flatbed trailer, Kubota excavator, Hydraulic thumb, 24-inch bucket and a quick attachment were all taken from the rest area by an unknown person(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Reockview at 814-355-7545.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss