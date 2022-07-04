JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A 20-year-old was placed in Jefferson County prison after state police said he led them on a 20-mile chase.

Logan Wells, 20, of Indiana, Pa., was driving an Eclipse Spyder on Route 36 when police attempted to stop him on July 2 at around 6:54 p.m.

Wells led police on the 20-mile chase before crashing the Spyder into a guard rail. State police report he was then taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. Wells was placed in Jefferson County Prison.

According to court documents, charges have not been filed yet over the fourth of July weekend.