SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Arrest warrants were issued for two Stoystown residents after they were accused of stealing a dog from a barn, state police reported.

Through the investigation, troopers said that 21-year-old Mya Shomody took the Australian Shephard – Blue Merle from a farm on Plank Road in Quemahoning. It’s reported that she drove an SUV down a dirt road to the farm on Aug. 11, and put the dog in the vehicle and drove off.

Bruston Shaffer, 27, reportedly put an ad on Facebook to try and sell the dog which is valued at $2,000.

On Aug. 24, state troopers filed a criminal complaint with charges of burglary, theft, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property. Arrest warrants for both suspects were issued by Judge Mankamyer.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shaffer and Shomody, you’re asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.