ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car through Altoona led police to two teens that are alleged suspects for stabbing a person and stealing their car in Rochester, New York the day before.

Zavion Little, 16, and Adam Levert, 17, both of Rochester, NY, were taken into custody on May 28, after leading state troopers on a chase after being caught speeding over 90 mph on I-99 just after 8 a.m.

Troopers report that the two were speeding south in a Kia Sorento on I-99 when they tried to pull them over. They began to speed up and soon took the off-ramp on I-99 to 17th street. The teens stopped before getting to Valley View Blvd. but took off again as police were standing at the vehicle trying to question them.

The teens took off down Valley View and continued heading towards the Greenwood area of Altoona. Police gave chase and took note of the car reaching 130 mph, running red lights, driving in the opposing lanes, and even running other cars off the road.

When approaching the I-99 on-ramp at the Tipton exit, police said the teens lost control of the KIA and went up over a Jersey wall and landed in a swampy grassy area. They exited the SUV after that and complied with troopers as they were arrested. Police noted there was a machete on the driver-side floor.

One of the teens told police they stole the Kia Sorento from a home in Ellicottville, NY and they got there from Rochester in a car they owned.

After reaching out to Rochester and Ellicottville police, it was learned that the two teens allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in Rochester and took his car. They drove that one to Ellicottville and were starting to run out of gas. They left that car at a gas station and found the Kia Sorento at a nearby house. They told police the car was unlocked and the keys were in it.

Both teens were placed in Blair County Prison on numerous felony charges. Bail was set at $250,000 each. their preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 7.