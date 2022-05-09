HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two sisters are facing charges after they allegedly used their dying father’s debit card to pay rent, pawn fees, buy food, and order items from Amazon, according to Mount Union police.

According to court documents, both Terri Rogers, of Philadelphia, and Doreen Hamlett, of Waldorf, Md. stole more than $3,000 after intercepting their father’s new bank debit card while he was in the hospital in early November 2021. One of the family members called police saying the father was on his death bed and wasn’t coherent to give permission for anyone to use his card.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the charges all came after the father was placed in Penn Highlands and then transferred to UMPC Altoona. Bank statements given to police by a family member backed up all the dates and transactions

Statements showed police that the bank card was used for rent, food, and even at a pawn shop to pay off the interest and accrued charges on pawned items.

Police said Doreen even went to a car dealer to try and get a power of attorney notarized for herself but the notary refused. He told police she was very angry when she left.

When speaking with Terri Rogers, she admitted they used the card for storage, rent and a few minor things but that’s what their father wanted. She told police he said it was his money and he didn’t care what the other siblings say.

Charges of theft and financial exploitation were filed for both sisters.