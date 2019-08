PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Philipsburg men caused annoyance to each other over text messages to the point that PA State Police Rockview was called, troopers reported.

Benjamin Selvage, 19, and Adam Veneziano, 37, were repeatedly text messaging each other and causing annoyance to the other.

On August 25, just after 8 p.m. the State Police were notified. They filed citations through the district court of harassment with no legitimate purpose, the report states.