JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people and one dog were killed after a shooting in Johnstown on April 30.

Police said the two individuals and dog were found with gunshot wounds on the 500 block of Pine Street in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on May 2.

WTAJ will update this story with more details as it becomes available.