2 killed in propane truck crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Clearfield County Friday afternoon, where a car struck a propane truck.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Route 879 in Frenchville. Clearfield County Emergency Management confirmed there was an active propane leak due to the accident and that the coroner was called to the scene. The crash was confirmed to be a double fatal, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT said this will be an extensive road closure lasting until at least 8 p.m. on Friday.

The identities of the people who were killed have not been released at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police.

WTAJ will update this story with more information as it becomes available.