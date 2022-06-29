CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on Route 153 in Boggs Township left two dead and one flown to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries Tuesday morning, June 28.

According to state police, the two-vehicle crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Crooked Sewer Road (Route 153) just south of Jericho Lane.

A 69-year-old woman was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, she crossed lanes and hit the second vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 68-year-old passenger in the second car also died in the crash while the 78-year-old driver was flown to UPMC Altoona with what police believe were serious injuries.

Names have been withheld pending notification of the families.