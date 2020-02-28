2 houses damaged in Clearfield County by accidental gunfire

LAWRENCE TWP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two houses were damaged Monday on Kandare Lane in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County by accidental gunfire, according to police.

Police said each house had a hole in its vinyl siding from .45 caliber rounds. The interrior walls were not damaged.

After looking at the damage, police said the damage was “most-likely accidental,” and caused by a weapon fired that was not aimed at the houses.

Police remind people that while it is legal in Lawrence Township to hunt and engage in target practice, people shooting must pay attention to their surroundings and fire into a proper backstop target.